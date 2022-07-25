In the first era of Marvel Cinematic Universe video games of some of the avengersamong them the one that stood out the most was Hombre de Hierro, although not exactly in a positive way. Some time later, these adaptations faded into oblivion with beloved characters, but it seems that this hiatus is almost over.

According to recent reports, Electronic Arts is working on a new title associated with Black Panther. A notable clue hinting at the development had already surfaced earlier. With somewhat scarce details, more elements are now revealed that can lead us to the video game of T’Challa.

Via industry reporter, Jeff Grubbit is said that this game of Black Panther is in the early stages of development. Indicating that you currently have the codename of Project Rainer. It is also mentioned that the development team is made up of former members of Monolith Productionswho stood out for their work in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Shadow of War.

Grubb went on to comment that it will be a single player open world RPG. And the story is tied to that of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although this could imply that the best-known king would not be participating, since he is canonically outside the movies. Before this there was no detail, so we will have to wait for a confirmation.

About EAit is said that it is looking to duplicate the success of single-player experiences, which it is seeing with the games in the saga starwars in the line of Fallen Order.

Via: comic book