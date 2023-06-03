Since I arrived in Brazil more than 20 years ago, I have been asking myself a question: Why has this country, the fifth largest in the world, renowned for its creativity, never won a Nobel Prize? Not even literature despite having recognized writers and writers everywhere.

And it is not the same as in the rest of Latin America, since practically all other countries have said award, even several. Perhaps for this reason, the current president, Lula da Silva, has been dreaming of breaking that fast for some time.

Lula, who does not lack sagacity despite not having studied, continues working to win the Nobel Peace Prize specifically. He is in a hurry to put an end to the war in Ukraine, a desire so acute that he has even been criticized for forgetting the many Brazilian problems.

The Nobel Peace Prize has always had a special fascination because it also bears the name of the Swedish scientist, Alfred Nobel, who curiously was known for his famous patents for explosives, including dynamite, which evoke war and violence.

Today there are more than 60 countries in the world, some small, that have already been awarded a Nobel Prize. Why not Brazil?

It is true that their language was somehow already decorated with the Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to the writer José Saramago. But he was a Portuguese writer, not a Brazilian one.

There are those who attribute this lack of awards to the country’s backwardness, both in scientific and human matters. In the latter, due to the high rates of crime and racism. It’s not enough. There are countries with the Swedish award with as much or greater burden of violence than Brazil.

As far as scientific creativity is concerned, Brazil’s strength in new digital technologies is unanimous today, for example, and even the great gurus of artificial intelligence recognize that young Brazilians stand out for their innate talent for new languages ​​of the networks.

It is human and understandable that Lula dreams of the Nobel and that in his current persistence to become the architect of peace between Russia and Ukraine, the search for what would be the first Nobel for this country is latent. But given his capacity for dialogue with the other greats in the world, Lula could also be interested and fight so that the largest and richest country in Latin America was finally awarded a Nobel, even if it was not for him.

Brazil, with a population of 220 million of whom the majority are descendants of African slaves and also the majority women, may very well aspire, for example, to having a black and female Nobel. It would be symbolic.

If this happened during the presidency, Lula’s presidency would end up going down in history even more than if he received the Nobel Peace Prize. In this country, there are many black and indigenous women who fight and expose their lives in the cities and their suburbs or in the heart of the martyred Amazon, with their actions against violence and injustice.

Recognizing one of those Brazilians with the world peace award would be, at this historic juncture, where the bells of violence and intolerance against those who are different ring out louder every day, the golden opportunity to send a message to the world. . Yes, a message of Peace and with a capital letter. A message that peace is possible and that those who stand out in this fight at this time are the most persecuted and sacrificed, the most numerous victims of violence and racial segregation, as women continue to be.

