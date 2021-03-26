Member States of the European Union cannot legally buy vaccines against the coronavirus outside the mechanism of the block to which everyone committed and that distributes doses based on the population of each country. But under the table there could be a parallel market to cope with delays in distribution and immunization plans in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.

The European Commission has explained since January that each member state is free to withdraw from a specific contract with a pharmaceutical company to negotiate bilaterally with that same company and without completely leaving the mechanism. But none of the 27 governments of the bloc has done so and all have signed the conditions that the big pharmaceuticals have negotiated with the European Commission.

These companies have been repeating for two months that they are trying to do everything possible to fulfill those contracts, although none of them strictly complies, especially AstraZeneca, which promised for example 180 million doses in the second quarter and will not deliver even 70 million. They assure that your production capacity is at the limit and that they deliver everything they have. But history seems to begin to show more worrying fissures.

The Belgian Ministry of Health confirmed to the newspaper Le Soir you received an offer from an intermediary to buy 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, an Indian pharmaceutical company that works among others for the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca.

Officially that company, which prides itself on being the world’s largest producer of vaccines, produces for the Indian market and the doses that AstraZeneca hopes to sell to low-income countries, but the Belgian case shows that this is not always the case.

That intermediary, who the Belgian Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke has not identified, would have proposed “a few weeks ago” to the government of Brussels the purchase of 1.5 million doses at a price to be negotiated.

Belgium rejected it for two reasons. The first is legal because the European mechanism prevents you from trading on your own. The second is due to the fact that only vaccines produced in European factories or in third countries that have been inspected and authorized by the European Medicines Agency can be marketed in Europe. And the Serum Institute factories never were.

False dosages and runaway prices

The Director General of Health of the European Commission, the Italian Sandra Gallina – who negotiated the contracts with the pharmaceutical companies together with officials from various European governments and also on behalf of the European Commission the trade agreement to be ratified between the European Union and Mercosur- told a group of MEPs that the European Commission had detected two phenomena. One is that there a fake dose market which is already being investigated by police and judicial bodies and by the European Anti-Fraud Office.

The other phenomenon is more complex and agrees with the confession of the Belgian authorities. According to Gallina, “There are also true doses on offer. It seems that there is a certain parallel market of sellers that offer doses of the companies with which the Union has negotiated ”. Those doses are sold up to four times more expensive.

The European Commission does not want to appear selfish as it seeks to keep all vaccines. According to their data, between December 1 and March 25, 77 million doses were exported to the rest of the world, from European factories, which went to 33 countries. The UK is the main beneficiary with 21 million doses out of the 31 million it has administered so far. Argentina is among those nations.

The row between Brussels and AstraZeneca got completely out of control when, early on Wednesday, the Italian authorities announced that, following confidential information from Brussels, they had found a batch of 29 million doses of Astra Zeneca in a plant near Rome that the company had not had communicated.

The pharmaceutical company said that 13 million were to send to poor countries through the COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization and 16 million were for European governments.

The European Commission assured that this explanation was not “credible” and asked the company to explain why, when European governments are desperate looking for doses, it had stored 16 million doses that it was supposed to one day deliver to them.

The European Commission has used four vaccines: AstraZeneca / Oxford, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen. Janssen’s is not being administered yet. Hungary also uses the Russian Sputnik-V, which has also just arrived in Slovakia. The Hungarians also bought Chinese vaccines.

