RT: Investigative Committee reported the discovery of a black market for child trafficking in Moscow

In Moscow, security forces uncovered a child trafficking scheme. As the Investigative Committee told RT, the work of the black market was based on the activities of charitable foundations.

According to preliminary data, employees of these funds invited pregnant women to Moscow, promising to conduct examinations with the help of which women would be able to obtain a medical report on pathologies, which would allow them to have an abortion at a later stage.

Related materials:

It is noted that women spent almost all their money. Then fund employees introduced them to the activities of Natalya Patoka, the founder of a women’s shelter, who probably helped the “mother” of 15 children, Yulia Loginova, with adoption. Molasses convinced women to give birth, after which, together with Loginova, she took away the children left at the orphanage.

More than a dozen babies were involved in the criminal scheme

On October 18, the Preobrazhensky Court of Moscow arrested 47-year-old Yulia Loginova, she was suspected of human trafficking and forgery of documents. According to investigators, with the help of forged documents, the woman could pretend to be the biological mother of the other five children, who turned out to be her stepchildren. Moreover, according to some reports, we are talking about at least 13 children.

In particular, in 2018-2019, Loginova twice contacted special authorities and provided them with documents on the birth of babies. However, after checking the documents, it turned out that at that time the woman was physiologically unable to become pregnant and give birth. An investigation into Loginova began after her child was hospitalized and prohibited substances were found in his blood.

Related materials:

Later, the 19-year-old adopted son of the arrested Stefan Loginov, whom the suspect adopted when he was two years old, said that his adoptive mother inspired him and other children that after they came of age, they should be discharged from the apartments. A Muscovite woman convinced the young man to transfer his shares in three apartments to her and her two older children, so as not to pay the mortgage.

Investigators also detained Loginova’s 30-year-old accomplice. Representative of the Moscow prosecutor's office Lyudmila Nefedova told Lenta.ru that, according to investigators, the detainee gave birth to a girl in April 2015 and a boy in March 2016, whom the accused of human trafficking illegally registered as born by a surrogate mother. Loginova used documents with deliberately false information and violated the legislation on adoption procedures. However, the children remained to live with her.

Previously convicted of child trafficking were imprisoned for terms ranging from 4 to 19.5 years

On November 3, the Nikulinsky Court of Moscow issued a guilty verdict against the defendants in the criminal case for the sale of newborn children to foreigners. The court sentenced doctor Taras Ashitkov to 17.5 years of imprisonment, doctor Yuliana Ivanova to 16.5 years, obstetrician-gynecologist Liliya Panaioti to 16 years, and surrogate mothers Liliya Valeeva and Tatyana Blinova to 10 years. 5 and 4 years respectively. All of them were found guilty of human trafficking and preparation for trafficking. The investigation established that during the period from 2011 to 2020, these persons sold 24 newborns using fake documents for export abroad. For their actions they received a reward in the amount of 72.5 million rubles.

Related materials:

The court also sentenced the director of the European Center for Surrogacy, Vladislav Melnikov, accused of trafficking in newborn children of surrogate mothers, to 19.5 years in prison. The defendant was found guilty of 17 counts under Part 3 of Article 127.1 (“Trafficking in persons by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for the period from 2014 to 2020. Most often, children were sold to foreigners. The surrogacy center was accused of child trafficking in February 2022. According to the investigation, the defendants in the case, under the guise of treatment, illegally used assisted reproductive technologies and transferred babies to foreign buyers for money.