Washington (dpa)

Despite the success of the South American Football Cup “Copa America 2024”, currently being held in the United States, the events that followed the Uruguay-Colombia match were a “black spot” in the competition’s bright dress.

After the end of the exciting and rough match, which saw seven yellow cards and one red card, Colombian and Uruguayan players exchanged punches and pushes in the middle of the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA, which hosted the match. The Uruguayan players, who included Liverpool star Darwin Nunez, noticed a fight behind the team’s bench, and about 10 players climbed into the stands as the fight continued.

Some players were seen throwing punches before city police officers and stadium security personnel restored order after about 10 minutes.

Veteran Uruguayan star Luis Suarez defended his teammates’ decision to enter the stands after his country’s 1-0 loss to Colombia in the semi-finals of the continental competition, stressing that what they did was necessary to defend their families as well as the team’s fans.

“Obviously when you have your wife, your young child, your parent, any elderly person, you want to go and see if they’re okay,” Suarez said.

“It’s an image that no one wants to see, but obviously if someone is attacking your family, you want to go and defend them, but that doesn’t justify the image that we saw,” Suarez added. “We should have protected our families who were there.”

Suarez explained that he was able to see his family members and children in the crowd, and expressed his concern for their safety, especially after the match was attended by more than 70,000 fans, most of whom were Colombian fans wearing the team’s bright yellow jerseys.

“They were surrounded and things were falling on them and I felt helpless,” Suarez said.

For his part, Jose Maria Gimenez, the star of the Uruguayan national team, described the situation as catastrophic, as he told Fox News: “Our families are in danger. We had to go up to the top of the stands as quickly as possible, to save our loved ones who have children.”

“It’s a disaster because all the matches are the same,” Jimenez added. “Our families are in danger because of some who act like children.”

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said after the match: “There was some controversy in the middle, and when I saw that, I went to the locker room, I thought they were thanking the fans for their support, but then I found out, there were some problems there, unfortunately.”

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) condemned in a statement published after the match “any act of violence and we call on everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into supporting their national teams and to hold an unforgettable party.”

CONMEBOL announced that its disciplinary committee had opened an investigation into the incident, saying in a statement: “It is unacceptable for an incident to turn enthusiasm into violence.”

CONMEBOL did not say whether any Uruguayan players would face suspension for entering the stands or punching Colombian fans.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not say whether any arrests were made, and stadium officials did not immediately comment on the incident. Extra security and police were on standby to prevent any untoward incidents inside the stadium, which is set to host the third-place match between Uruguay and Canada on Saturday morning. Seating options were arranged for the players’ families and friends by the Uruguayan Football Association, which did not immediately comment on the incident.

Suarez hinted that he did not appreciate being mocked by Colombian player Miguel Borja after the match, saying: “The annoying words, they don’t matter, but what really bothered me was the way Borja celebrated like an idiot.”

“There is no reason for that. When we eliminate a team, we do not do that. We did not celebrate in front of the Brazilian players. On the contrary, we went and paid them our respects. We all know what it is like on the pitch, how we suffer because of a loss. This happens to all our colleagues in this game. It is something ugly.”