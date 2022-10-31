The Dubai Misdemeanors and Violations Court convicted two women who found and seized a bag containing 12,000 dirhams from a person’s vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building, and fined them 3,000 dirhams each on charges of seizing money lost with the intention of owning.

In detail, the First Public Prosecutor at the Deira Prosecution Issa Juma Al Muhairi said that the victim stated in the prosecution’s investigations that he had stopped his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building, waiting for his friend, and he was in possession of a medium-sized black bag with official documents and an amount of 12 thousand UAE dirhams, pointing out that he put it in The seat next to the driver, then moved after the arrival of his friend, and moved away from the place a distance of about 20 minutes, then remembered the bag, and searched for it where his friend was sitting, but he did not find it at all.

He added that the victim returned to the same location again to search for the bag, hoping that it had fallen into the parking space of the car while his friend entered, but he did not find it, so he resorted to the security guard to review the cameras record in the building, and saw two women carrying the bag.

Al Muhairi explained that, in cooperation with the Dubai Police, the two accused were identified and arrested, and by questioning them in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, they denied the intention to seize the bag, and stated that they did not know its contents, and only carried it to put it next to the garbage container until its owner returned to it for fear of being legally held accountable, or harming them because of took it.

He pointed out that the Public Prosecution charged them with lost money with the intent to own property, in accordance with the text of Article 212 of the amended Criminal Procedures Law, to punish them in Article (454) of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 AD regarding crimes and penalties. The evidence in the lawsuit, which included a video recording of them while carrying the bag.