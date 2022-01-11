There Ferrari 250 GTE 2 + 2 it represents a particularly important car in the history of the Maranello car manufacturer. It was in fact the first four-seater Cavallino to have mass production for the masses. Made in only 957 units, the 250 GTE 2 + 2 aimed to merge the sporty soul of the brand and the elegant refinement that Maranello was pursuing at the same time. A concept that apparently did not arrive intact on this example of Ferrari 250 GTE 2 + 2 which over the years has lost its ordinary V12 to give way to a General Motors production LT1 V8 engine and is now being offered for sale by Bring a Trailer.

Not much is known about the history of this bizarre 250 GTE. The specimen came out of the Maranello factory with the body finished in Silver Gray and has chassis number 2573. It is currently owned by a collector from Knoxville, Tennessee and no longer has its elegant silver dress, but a red livery with a navy blue stripe in the center of the front bonnet that also continues above the roof while at the rear the lights stand out. borrowed from a later 250 model. Several yellow accents that finish the car. Inside the cockpit, you immediately notice the dashboard modified to resemble that of a 250 California Spider. The interior is finished in black leather featured on the seats, door panels and center console.

The car was also equipped with a Hurt gearbox, a Vintage Air heating and air conditioning system and a wooden Nardi steering wheel. The fuel tank is 95 liters. The most important change, however, is the presence of the American eight-cylinder under the bonnet, instead of the classic Cavallino engine, with a customized propeller shaft and combined in this case with a Tremec five-speed manual gearbox. The auction will end in a few days, with bids currently totaling $ 101,000, a figure lower than the original model valuations which in some cases can even exceed $ 300,000.

Photo: Bring a Trailer