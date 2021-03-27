The Logroñés has not won the entire second round. The worst visitor in the category arrived in La Rioja, Zaragoza, in addition to a direct rival to preserve the category. So there was tension, shouts from the benches, an intervention by the VAR, goals, a hard leg … and a draw that does not make either of them poor, although it allows them to advance like little ants. The hands went to bed with four points of rent on the descent and the white and red, with two. Little loot, but their positions (16th and 17th) in the standings do not deceive and adding is always appreciated.

How Logroñés missed the interned on the left wing of Iñaki, absent in eight games due to injury. After a good recovery and opening of Olaetxea, the captain put it with care in the area. And two things happened. Paulino finished off the plate, but Jair also stepped on Nano Mesa, who collaborated with his screams. Varón Aceitón, a very appropriate collegiate of the VAR, did not hesitate to notify González Esteban. Penalty. Andy, the top scorer for Logroñés this season, scored his seventh goal. Curious that the signing of Jair, terrible in Las Gaunas, meant the departure of one of the fixed in the Riojan defense, Clemente (down due to a fiber break). Paulino claimed another maximum penalty, although his contact with Chavarría was not punishable by the referees.

The Logroñés failed to materialize his superiority when his opponent was most knocked out. Then he endured the arreón of Zaragoza with defensive order and solidarity in all lines. With intensity, an ingredient lost in a negative spiral that has already lasted 18 days, with only nine of the last 54 points scored. But Narváez anticipated Medina in 61 ‘to clinch a beautiful ride from another fireproof with the bracelet, Zapater. In the exchange of blows, neither Bermejo, who Miño deprived of a point-blank goal, nor Paulino, who crossed it too much, did not hit the mark. Tables, and it will be time to row more.

#bitter #point