Roberto Gigola was the victim of a car accident, which took place in the same spot where his uncle of the same name had died 30 years earlier

He was supposed to have a quiet and peaceful summer evening and instead an infamous fate put an end to his young life. Roberto Gigola, a boy of only 23, died following a terrible accident near Brescia. 30 years ago, in the same stretch of road, his uncle had also died, his namesake.

Roberto had only 23 years old, a whole life ahead and many dreams to realize. Unfortunately, a few nights ago, a mocking fate wanted all of this to have a dramatic end.

The 23-year-old, originally from and resident of Marasino saltwas joining his friends at the beach of Perla Sebina, sul Iseo lake. While traveling the provincial road aboard his motorcycle, however, the irreparable happened.

For reasons still under investigation, the two-wheeled vehicle on which he was traveling has lost grip with the asphalt and the boy fell to the ground.

Roberto flew for several meters, but remained on the asphalt, where a car that was coming in the opposite direction could not do anything to avoid overwhelming him and invest it full.

According to the first reconstruction of the accident, it seems that the boy was not running too much, he had tried a risky overtaking. The motorcycle was not seriously damaged, which suggests the authorities that a cause his death it was right impact with the car.

Roberto Gigola and the same fate of his uncle

Only 23 years old yet Roberto Gigola worked already in a well-known company in the area that deals with the production of aerial platforms and fire-fighting vehicles. Plus he loved the soccer and played as a goalkeeper in his country’s team.

The fate of the young man from Sale Marasino, a few kilometers from Brescia, is even more chilling, if you consider that the place where he met his death is the same in which, 30 years earlier, he had also met her unclewhich bore the his identical name and surname.

The man died in same road section and always for a dramatic car accident.

THE funeral by Roberto Gigola were held this morning in the church of his country, in the presence of many fellow citizens, friends and teammates.