Filippo Bonvicini allegedly attempted a risky overtaking, only to find himself in front of a car that he failed to avoid

He was only 32 years old Philip Bonvicini, the boy from Vigasio, in the province of Verona, who was the victim of a bad road accident on the morning of Friday 1st September. He was on his motorcycle and collided with a car that was leaving a rest area. Rescue was useless for him, who died practically on the spot.

Another death on Italian roads and yet another young motorcycle enthusiast who loses his life following a terrible road accident.

The last excerpts of the beautiful season they increase motorcycle traffic and automatically, how tragically, increase the number of fatal accidents involving two-wheelers.

Filippo is only the last of a very long list of centaurs who unfortunately lost their lives this summer while traveling on their beloved mopeds.

On the morning of last Friday, September 1, he had left the house and was driving along the state road 53, the ring road that connects Vigasius in Nogarole Rocca.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the young man has attempted a risky overtaking on a stretch of straight road and that at that very moment he found himself in front of a car which was leaving a rest area.

The impact between the motorcycle and the car was inevitable. The sustained speed that the centaur maintained meant that it flew several meters away and was crashed to the ground.

Help was useless for Filippo Bonvicini

Those who were present at the moment of impact immediately called i rescuedwho in a few minutes reached the scene of the accident and assessed the situation.

Unfortunately there was already nothing more to be done. Philip Bonvicini it was already offprobably on the spot and due to the serious injuries sustained in the impact.

In a short time the news spread to Vigasius, the small town in the province of Verona where the 32-year-old lived and worked. He was a worker of a metalworking company and in addition he had been carrying out the activity of for years dj and event entertainer.

READ ALSO: Luca Guarino, 36-year-old Carabiniere, who died in a motorcycle accident. The young soldier crashed into a roundabout in Lamezia Terme.