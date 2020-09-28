Before the Merkel summit on Tuesday, Anne Will draws a preliminary corona résumé. Will more measures be taken or will it be about more personal responsibility in the future?

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) warns: We are not giving the one right path from above.

Swipe at Söder: Tougher measures no longer mean protection against Corona *

Harsh accusation against Sweden: Did the state “sacrifice” older people?

The title of the program sounded like a call for more: “Are the measures enough?” Anne Will posed as a provocative question. But the guests surprisingly agreed. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) relied on the principle: Germany is actually doing well in an international comparison. This tactic took even FDP vice Wolfgang Kubicki the bite.

Anne Will – The guests:

Olaf Scholz (SPD) – Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) – Bundestag Vice-President and Deputy Party Chairman

Prof. Melanie Brinkmann – Virologist at the Institute for Genetics at the TU Braunschweig

Prof. Alena Buyx – Chairwoman of the German Ethics Council

Andreas Gassen – CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians

Kubicki calls for Anne Will to conform to the constitution – Olaf Scholz leaves all options open

Over 2,500 new infections per day – the highest since the beginning of April – and currently 50,000 students in quarantine. Anne Will * wanted to know from her guests: Is this just the beginning? Are there going to be national contact bans again, face masks in public, alcohol bans outdoors?

At the beginning it promised to be loud, Kubicki pinched the sore point: “We have to state that there are over 50 judgments by administrative and constitutional courts that certify the state that its measures are obviously illegal and unconstitutional.” For example, mouthguards are necessary in Schleswig-Holstein in wind force four?

Wolfgang Kubicki pleads for more trust in the citizens in the fight against the #Coronavirus in Germany. #AnneWill pic.twitter.com/P7jznWqCGX – ANNE WILL talk show (@AnneWillTalk) September 27, 2020

A relaxed Olaf Scholz, however, praised the federal system and the Corona discourse *: “I believe that our country is characterized by the fact that not one or one sets the direction, but that we discuss this together. It is a time when federalism has proven its worth – it is weighed very differently according to the regions. ”

Scholz at “Anne Will”: The previous Corona path was correct – Germany is a good example

Scholz’s announcement that he would present specific federal criteria for Tuesday was accepted as a matter of course in the almost amicable exchange among the group. Nonetheless, Will asked: “Isn’t that a little too late?”

Scholz accepted gratefully, smiling calmly and stayed on his “Everything is possible – nothing has to” course: “We will constantly make new decisions. Anyone who gives the opposite impression, namely that everything has been settled once and for all, is doing something wrong! ”

“It’s all too early and too late at the same time because we’re in a pandemic and that will keep us busy until next year,” says @OlafScholz at #AnneWill. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yvKtV11kTI – ANNE WILL talk show (@AnneWillTalk) September 27, 2020

When Kubicki laughingly referred to SPD health expert Klaus Lauterbach, who fills out this description well, Scholz diligently ignores the objection and again emphasized the expansion of the health service, the Corona app and the many new test options.

Anne Will: Is the Bavarian way against Corona justified – or just a political maneuver?

Andreas Gassen from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians got the losing discussion round * going again and did not hold back with criticism.

With regard to the tightening in Bavaria, he complained that there are politicians in the south who give the impression: “The harder the measures, the more we protect ourselves against Corona!” But to convey that with the everyday mask on the Viktualienmarkt you can no longer do anything happen be wrong. If you’re lucky, the risk is just a little reduced.

With “Anne Will” the comparison with Sweden brought harsh words and criticism

The experts in the group were both affected by the model of the Scandinavian neighbors. Melanie Brinkmann initially puts it into perspective: Although the government would have hardly passed any measures by law, the population nevertheless regulated itself. That was very close to a lockdown. However, the Swedes have failed to protect the elderly. That was “ethically absolutely catastrophic”. Her colleague Alena Buyx went one better and even spoke of “human sacrifice”.

Top with “Anne Will”: FDP and SPD agree on the Corona app

Federal politicians Scholz and Kubicki fought together to request viewers to download and use the Corona app. Kubicki assured: “The data is safe, stays with the user.”

Flop with “Anne Will”: Brinkmann in a dilemma

Anne Will asks the mother of three and virologist Brinkmann: “Would you have left the children and students in their facilities and saved all that?” Brinkmann reacts snubbed: “I would say this question is almost mean!” She doesn’t want to be a critic of the government stand there She then elegantly receives the sheet in which she turns directly to Scholz: “There will be no more comprehensive school closings, right?”

“That will no longer happen across Germany,” says virologist Melanie Brinkmann #AnneWill about a possible new closure of schools, shops and restaurants. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/jHs9dpFrDx – ANNE WILL talk show (@AnneWillTalk) September 27, 2020

Conclusion

The guests agreed. Nice for her, bad for a talk show that thrives on debate. Anne Will didn’t dare to investigate the guests. There would have been room for critical questions. In terms of content, what was already known was chewed through. The show * didn’t really make it smarter, maybe more relaxed.