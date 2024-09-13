Peck, the Marzotta restaurant company closes 2023 in the red

Bitter gastronomy for the four heirs of Peter Marzottojoint members of Peck. The luxury restaurant company that calls itself a “temple of gastronomy” in Milan, in addition to the historic store in via Spadari, has two others, one in the Porta Venezia area and the other in CityLife. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders met in a meeting to approve the 2023 closed budget with a loss of over 3.2 million eurosworse than the 2.3 million of the previous financial year. The liabilities were all carried forward, resulting in a net worth of 7.8 million.

Year-over-year, in-store and online sales revenues remained roughly flat at $16.2 million compared to $16.9 million in 2022 but ebitda has worsened going from negative for 301 thousand euros to negative for over one million and so the EBIT worsened from -2.1 million to -2.7 million. The management report explains that last year, among other things, the discounts obtained from the lessors during the pandemic period disappeared and moreover last November the shareholders put their hands in their pockets with a capital increase of 5.4 million.

Peck’s CEO is Leo Marzotto (the president is Paolo Opromolla) who is also the largest shareholder with over 61% between direct and indirect shares, but other shareholders include the sisters Ita (12.9%), and Marina (12.3%) and the brother Umberto (9.7%).