First lady commented on the publication in a critical tone to the STF minister appointed by Lula

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, used her social networks to react to a publication in a critical tone of the Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Cristiano Zanin, appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The publication shows a blurred image of Lula’s former lawyer and in the sequence the first lady appears cleaning her glasses. When Janja puts the clean accessory back on her face, a photo appears of fellow STF minister André Mendonça, nominated by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Janja commented on the post with an emoji of a girl with her hand on her face. A netizen replied to the first lady saying that she would not have liked the post. “But we Brazilians don’t like Zanin’s nomination at all”he wrote.

The author of the publication responded to the comment saying that it was just a “meme” and that he didn’t care about the nomination of Lula’s choice for the STF. “I voted for Lula and the prerogative is his”he stated.

Afterwards, the First Lady said that “the meme is funny, but it also has a bit of tragic”.

REVIEWS OF ZANIN

The last votes of STF Minister Cristiano Zanin were criticized by supporters of President Lula’s government.

On Thursday (24.Aug), the president’s former lawyer isolated himself from the other ministers and voted against the decriminalization of drug possession on the understanding that the change would aggravate the public health problem caused by narcotics.

On Friday (25.Aug), Zanin voted to reject a lawsuit filed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil) which reports violence suffered by indigenous people of the Guarani and Kaiowá ethnic groups by the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Internet users pointed out on social networks that the minister appointed by Lula had the same understanding in the trial as the 2 ministers appointed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL): Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.