When a woman lies there on the bed, moaning in pain, many men can’t help but feel completely powerless. And feel sorry. But that is not the intention at all, says Sylvia, who has been offering courses, sports lessons and yoga for pregnant women for ages. “That puts you in a downward spiral. You should stay away from that.”

She has the course especially for (future) fathers, together with Rocky Hudson Human Only called in life. It explains what actually happens to the female body when it is about to give birth. Where that pain comes from. How they can really assist their giving birth (and how they can conquer her heart). There are nuts on the table. And an alcoholic snack: “Because give them a beer and they start chatting.”