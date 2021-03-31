More than 60 years after her death, Billie Holiday’s fetish song, ‘Strange Fruit’, has resurfaced in anti-racial protests in the US. The first time a military man sang it, he called it a ‘nigger’. ) and she lunged at him with a broken bottle to slash him. In 1947 he sang it at the Earle Theater until the FBI’s narcotics division detained her on charges that landed her in prison for a year.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The USA against Billie Holiday’.



Lee Daniels signs a biopic that shows Holiday’s double face as an artist and activist. In the 1930s, the singer could not sleep in the same hotel as her white companions in Artie Shaw’s orchestra, she did it in the car. Nor was he allowed to use the public toilets of bars in New York. Her fighting character was also, unfortunately, self-destructive: at the age of 44, cirrhosis led her to the grave.

In the days of Black Lives Matter, Lee Daniels is committed to starting in the political side of Holiday and in a persecution that, according to the film, was due more to his insistence on singing a song that describes a lynching than to his addictions. Everything in ‘America vs. Billie Holiday’ seems designed for Andra Day to win the Oscar. The actress succeeds in not showing the protagonist as a victim and draws a foul-mouthed and determined artist. However, the relationship she had with Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), the FBI agent who ended up becoming her lover, does not work out as well.