On February 12, Tatyana Efimova, associate professor of the Department of Methods of Teaching Chemistry, Biology, Ecology and Geography, Faculty of Natural Sciences, State University of Education, told Izvestia what the benefits of a warm shower are for indoor plants.

“February is the last winter month. The day is getting longer, the sun is shining brighter. Many indoor plants, which, like outdoor plants, were dormant in winter, are growing. And a warm shower is really very useful for them at this time. The fact is that warm water (temperature 50-60 degrees, as they say, “as long as the hand endures”) awakens the kidneys and stimulates their development. There is an experiment well known to biologists with forcing branches of trees and shrubs: in order to make a cut branch quickly turn green in winter, it is dipped in warm water and kept in it for several hours. And the buds begin to grow faster. Isn’t it analogous to a warm shower?” – she said.

According to the expert, it is recommended to give indoor plants a warm shower once or twice a month, and to prevent the soil in the pot from being washed away, cover the top of the container with a plastic bag.

“By the way, a warm shower is used not only to accelerate the growth and development of the kidneys. By spring, pests of indoor plants begin to actively reproduce. One of the most common is the spider mite. Most often it affects citrus fruits, crotons, hibiscus, ivy, and oleanders. Don’t be lazy, turn over the leaf of one of these plants – on its underside you will see small mites that look like scattered semolina. They suck out plant juices, causing the leaves to curl, turn yellow and fall off. A warm shower is a great way to get rid of these pests. It has been noticed that after such a shower, shoots damaged by mites recover faster and turn green. Therefore, do not hesitate to give your pets cleansing procedures more often. But don’t get carried away with too hot water: you can burn the leaves!” – said Efimova.

