On March 16, Roman Oparin, associate professor of the department of general biology and bioecology of the State University of Education, told Izvestia about the beneficial properties of the coltsfoot plant (tussilago).

“Tussilago farfara, or common coltsfoot, is a perennial herbaceous plant from the Asteraceae family. Blooms in early spring, starting in March. The flowers resemble daisies and appear before the leaves. The leaves have pubescence, giving them a silvery tint. The medicinal properties of coltsfoot are widely known. The plant contains vitamins C and P, flavonoids, salicylic acid and other beneficial substances. It has anti-inflammatory, expectorant and analgesic effects. And its juice is used in folk medicine to treat respiratory diseases, colds, bronchitis, cough, asthma,” he said.

The use of the common coltsfoot can be very diverse, the biologist noted. For example, the leaves can be used to prepare vitamin teas, salads, and soups to strengthen the immune system and improve the general condition of the body. An infusion of coltsfoot roots can be taken to improve the functioning of the respiratory system and relieve cough.

“But this plant should not be used as a simple replacement for dandelion (another member of the Asteraceae family). In uncontrolled quantities, coltsfoot can cause various side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, allergic reactions, headaches, and digestive disorders. And the rhizomes and seeds of this plant may contain pyrrolizidine alkaloids, which are toxic substances,” he warned.

A decoction of coltsfoot leaves can be used in masks and creams to improve skin condition, Oparin said. In addition, an infusion of plant leaves is used to treat skin diseases, rheumatism, and also as a pain reliever.

“It is better to collect coltsfoot in places that are not exposed to pollution and chemicals, as it can accumulate toxins from the soil and air. You should not use it in large quantities or for a long time to avoid the risk of toxic effects of alkaloids contained in this plant, albeit in small quantities, but capable of accumulating in the body with prolonged use. Before using coltsfoot as a medicine, especially with long-term use, it is recommended to consult a doctor. If undesirable reactions occur when consuming the plant, you should stop using it and seek medical help,” the expert concluded.

