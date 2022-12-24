American biologist Ancha Baranova said about the danger of the New Year’s menu of Russians

The food presented in the Russian New Year’s menu can be hazardous to health due to its diversity. So the tradition of the New Year’s feast in a conversation with Lenta.ru was assessed by Ancha Baranova, professor of the American School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, who has been living in the United States for about twenty years.

According to Baranova, the main danger of the New Year’s feast is not the amount of food eaten, but the diversity of dishes and calorie load.

It all starts with salads, they are different. On one side of the table is Olivier, on the other – a herring under a fur coat, a little further – beets with nuts winks. Then they bring out the main course, the second main course, the third main course: there are a lot of hostesses. And at the end, dessert. All this actually represents a terrible cacophony for the intestines, it suffers See also Stellantis, Tavares does not give up Italy: Mirafiori hub for the circular economy Ancha Baranovabiologist

She noted that each type of food is digested by a certain type of bacteria, and if all types of bacteria get a job at once, a person can develop irritable bowel syndrome.

Baranova advised Russians to take special enzymes before heavy New Year’s feasts. “Naturally, this cannot be accepted all the time, we must not deprive the bacteria of work, otherwise they will become lazy forever. But as a saving one-time action – you can, ”she said.

At the same time, according to Baranova, malaise after such a feast can pass quickly if a person’s internal resources, such as the intestinal microbiome, were normal. She recalled that the state of the microbiome is affected by taking antibiotics and eating low-quality foods.

Earlier, the chief freelance specialist, geriatrician of the Ministry of Health Olga Tkacheva, named the most dangerous New Year’s dishes for the elderly – they should better avoid fatty smoked sausages and salads with a lot of mayonnaise.