He Bio4 model, which produces ethanol and biogas from corn, is replicated in the south of Córdoba. About 10 kilometers from Río Cuarto, the Bioelectrica Santa Catalina biogas plant. It produces 2 megawatt hours of electricity that are injected into the electricity grid, from corn silage, manure and stillage.

“It is a group of investors also from the area and we participate in advising,” he told Clarín Rural Manuel Ron, director of Bio4, who has six biogas generators and an ethanol plant in this area of ​​southern Córdoba.

The interesting thing is that this new plant consolidates a bioenergetic pole and a circular economy model That in the case of Bio4 employs 160 people to transform corn into ethanol, electricity and meat in the company’s feedlot (Bio5).

One of Bioeléctrica’s generators, Bio4’s biogas company, near Río Cuarto.

In the case of biogas, generators improve key environmental indicators such as energy balance and carbon footprint. “By not drying the vinasse left by ethanol production – to add it to the burlanda – and by transforming it into biogas we save energy and it is an innovative experience that is being closely watched from other countries,” Ron said.

At Bio4, the biogas leg arose from the opportunities generated by the Renew plan. In total, they invested US $ 20 million to generate 6.5 megawatt hours and they were among the first “bio” companies to start injecting electricity into the electricity grid. “We sell the energy to Cammesa, but we dump it in the Epec network in Córdoba,” Ron explained.

The ethanol plant supplies the stillage that is converted into electricity with the biogas generators.

The biogas plant also generates six megawatts thermal, which can be used for domestic hot water networks and sinks, among many other possibilities. And the mockery that comes from the ethanol plant turns into meat and milk.

“One of the challenges for the coming years is export know-how and knowledge from this circular economy model to other countries ”, Ron concluded.

It is a very interesting brooch for a value-added cluster that flourished from a problem: avoiding the freight of trucks to the ports of Gran Rosario, a variable that significantly increased cereal costs.