LDPR to introduce bill to State Duma on maximum number of overtime hours

The State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia will introduce a bill to the State Duma establishing a maximum number of overtime hours for irregular working hours. This was reported by RIA News with a link to the text of the document.

According to the initiative, the total number of overtime hours should not exceed 120 hours per year. In addition, the employer will be required to clearly record the extra hours worked and provide additional vacation days for them.

“At the same time, it is envisaged that the application of these provisions will be excluded for heads of organizations, their deputies and chief accountants, as well as for members of collegial executive bodies of organizations who have entered into employment contracts, since it is not possible to organize the recording of their work time during non-working hours,” the text of the bill states.

