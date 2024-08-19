Migrant workers may be banned from moving their families to Russia

On Monday, August 19, a group of State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia will introduce a bill to the lower house of parliament to ban labor migrants from bringing their families to Russia.

According to the explanatory note, it is proposed to prohibit entry into Russia for foreigners or stateless persons who arrive in the country as family members of a labor migrant temporarily staying in the Russian Federation to work under an employment contract.

The norm will affect low-skilled specialists

According to the authors of the document, the initiative will affect low-skilled specialists who are in Russia only on the basis of an employment contract or patent, and who do not have other legal grounds for residing in the country, such as Russian citizenship.

Exceptions will be made for family members of highly qualified foreign workers.

The LDPR believes that families of labor migrants should wait for them in their home countries

According to the leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, family members of labor migrants arriving to work in Russia should wait for them in their homeland.

When they come to Russia, the relatives of employed foreigners live in compact enclaves, speak their own language, and treat local residents with disdain. There are frequent cases when such migrant apartments do not pay for housing and communal services, accumulate huge debts, which the other owners are forced to deal with. All these problems need to be eliminated Leonid Slutsky LDPR leader

The authors of the initiative believe that there is currently a tendency for children and unemployed spouses of migrants to move to Russia without hindrance along with them on the basis of their employment contracts or patents, which leads to an uncontrolled migration influx and tension in society.

If the bill is adopted, the presence of an employment contract or patent for a labor migrant will no longer be a basis for members of his family to move with him to Russia.

The State Duma proposed increasing personal income tax for migrants

On August 5, it was reported that State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia sent a bill to the government for official review to increase the personal income tax (PIT) for migrants working in Russia with a patent to 30 percent.

The deputies recalled that in Russia all income of individuals who are not tax residents is taxed at 30 percent. However, the income of foreigners who work on the basis of a patent is not subject to these requirements.

At the same time, almost two thirds of migrants working in Russia work under a patent and send all the money they earn back home. The LDPR believes that foreigners’ incomes should work for the Russian budget, so the personal income tax should be raised.