A bill on the right of emergency services to ram illegally parked cars will be submitted to the State Duma in late April – early May. The author of the bill, deputy Sergei Kolunov, spoke about this, reports “RIA News” 11th of March.

Earlier on March 6, in a conversation with “360” Kolunov said that he was going to send a letter with the corresponding initiative to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. Then he recalled the situation in Nizhny Novgorod, when an ambulance was on its way to a call to see an infant, and the path in the yard was blocked by an illegally parked car.

According to the deputy, it is necessary to indicate that the driver of the ambulance and the state in such a situation will not be held responsible for a car damaged due to improper parking. Cars should also be equipped with power bumpers to protect them from damage, he pointed out.

“I propose to allow ambulance drivers, in cases where there is no bypass road or it is much longer, to “move” cars that are blocking the passage with a bumper. I emphasize that the driver will be able to do this only in case of emergency calls, when a person’s life is at risk,” Kolunov said.

