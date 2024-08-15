Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on ratification of the Rome Statute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought a bill on ratification of the Rome Statute to the Verkhovna Rada. Information about this published on the website of the parliament of the republic.

In addition, the president proposed to amend Ukrainian legislation so that it complies with the norms of the statute.

If a country ratifies the Rome Statute, the International Criminal Court will have jurisdiction over crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression on its territory.

In June, Ukraine pledged to ratify the document in a security agreement signed with Japan. Kyiv signed the Rome Statute back in 2000, but the document has not yet been ratified.