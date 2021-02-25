A group of deputies from the ruling Ukrainian party “Servant of the People” submitted to the Verkhovna Rada two bills on punishment for collaboration, writes “Strana.ua”.

The first bill on “collaborationist activities” provides for liability for those who collaborated with Russia, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and the Crimean authorities. Public denial of “armed aggression against Ukraine” and support for the actions of Russia, the authorities of Donbass and Crimea were also attributed to such activities.

For “voluntary occupation by a citizen of Ukraine of a position not related to the implementation of organizational and

administrative or administrative functions, in illegal government bodies in the temporarily occupied territory ”, it is proposed to deprive of the right to hold certain positions for 10-15 years.

The same punishment, but with confiscation of property, is prescribed for “propaganda in educational institutions” and actions “aimed at introducing educational standards of the aggressor state.” As the newspaper writes, all teachers in Crimea, DPR and LPR fall under this norm.

Persons who have taken elective positions in territories not controlled by Kiev or who helped in organizing local elections are threatened with imprisonment for 3-5 years.

It is proposed to be deprived of liberty for 5-10 years for participation in “political events” or “information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state or its occupation administration”, which were aimed at preventing responsibility for aggression against Ukraine.

Another introduced bill “establishes additional legal grounds for the liquidation of political parties, public, charitable or religious organizations, trade unions and public formations” that cooperated with Russia or the authorities of the territories not controlled by Kiev. We can talk about the prohibition of the UOC-MP and the deprivation of its main shrines, “Strana.ua” notes.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the adoption of a package of laws for the transitional period, including an amnesty. It will concern Ukrainian citizens, “on whose hands there is no blood and who are now themselves actually held hostage by the invaders.”