For consideration by the State Duma, a bill prepared by the Russian government has been submitted to increase the tax rate on personal income to 15% if income exceeds five million rubles a year.

The President of the Russian Federation proposed to levy a 15% tax on citizens with an annual income of more than 5 million rubles. According to the president’s proposal, all funds from the increase in personal income tax will be directed to the treatment of children with severe rare diseases. According to a VTsIOM poll, 63% of Russians support the tax hike. Now in Russia there is a single rate of personal income tax.

The explanatory note says that due to the increase in personal income tax next year, the budget will receive an additional 60 billion rubles. Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin supported the project, reported on the website of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

“This is a fair decision. I am sure that the society will support him, ”he said.

An annual income of five million corresponds to a salary of 416.7 thousand rubles per month before taxes.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova spoke about the discussion in the government of the progressive personal income tax rate. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that a small percentage of the population receives high salaries in Russia.

By the way, the RF Ministry of Finance believes that the revision of agreements on the avoidance of double taxation with Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta will bring 130-150 billion rubles a year to the Russian budget.