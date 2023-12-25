A bill on improving mobilization was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The Government of Ukraine has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on improving mobilization and military registration; the text of the document has not yet been published. The bill card appeared on website Ukrainian parliament.

Citizens of Ukraine liable for military service will have their rights temporarily limited in case of failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office (TCC – territorial recruitment center). Among the “temporary measures” the document lists a ban on leaving the country, on conducting transactions with movable and immovable property, restrictions on driving a car (or other type of transport) and obtaining a license, and restricting the right to dispose of money and valuables. Also, draft dodgers will be prohibited from signing loan agreements, all benefits will be cancelled, and they will be denied services from the state.

According to the document, all these measures will be lifted as soon as a message is received from the head of the TCC.

Related materials:

Authorities and citizens will be given new powers and responsibilities

The lower age limit for mobilization is reduced from 27 to 25 years. At the same time, conscript soldiers who were called up for service before the declaration of martial law will be demobilized.

All persons liable for military service must arrive at the TCC within 60 days from the date of mobilization announcement or within 20 days from the date of its continuation, regardless of receipt of the summons. Valid reasons for non-arrival include natural obstacles, illness of a citizen and death of a close relative or close relatives of the wife.

Now Ukrainian citizens will have to register in the electronic account of a conscript, a person liable for military service, or a reservist, undergo a medical examination, and appear when called to the TCC at the time and place specified in the agenda. During mobilization, all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of gender, from 18 to 60 years old must have military registration documents with them and present them to the TCC.

Local authorities were entrusted with the authority to ensure the organization of the conscription of citizens and their arrival at assembly points, to bring to their attention the order of the heads of military administrations and the leadership of the TCC on the mobilization and summoning of those liable for military service to the TCC. Local state administrations will receive a new authority – to notify and ensure the arrival of citizens at assembly points and military units; a similar responsibility is assigned to enterprises and organizations.

Men of military age who are abroad will receive passports only upon presentation of military registration documents. This applies to both domestic and international passports.

Related materials:

The document provides for a number of provisions for deferment

The deferment of conscription during mobilization in Ukraine will not apply to disabled people of the third group. A deferment will be provided for women on maternity leave until the child is three years old or if the child needs care until the age of six, as well as for pregnant women.

A deferment is also provided for students of only full-time or dual study, receiving a level of education higher than the previous level in the same field, as well as doctoral students. Teaching staff and researchers will receive a deferment only if they work full time.

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of all previous convocations are subject to mobilization; deferment will be provided only to current parliamentarians. According to the new rules, reservation will be provided only to officials of category “A”, and for categories “B” and “C” – only up to 50 percent of the total number of military personnel.

Related materials:

Basic military service is being introduced for all Ukrainians under 25 years of age

The bill provides for the introduction of basic military service for all Ukrainian citizens under 25 years of age. Disabled people, those who have already undergone military training, as well as persons who have undergone military training before obtaining Ukrainian citizenship will be exempt from taking it. The duration of basic military service is set for up to five months.

At the same time, all Ukrainians already recognized as partially fit for military service, according to the new bill, will be required to undergo a medical examination again.

Related materials:

The bill contains provisions on electronic subpoenas and data clarification

The document provides for the distribution of subpoenas through electronic accounts, which all persons liable for military service will be required to create, as well as by e-mail. However, it is not clear where the military registration and enlistment offices will get the email data if those liable for military service do not register themselves in the electronic account.

If a citizen is abroad, then he must clarify his data through the official email address or the official telephone number indicated on the official website of the TCC and social support at the place of military registration.

The authorities will tighten penalties for violating mobilization rules

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced another bill, which tightens responsibility for violating mobilization rules. For violation of the legislation on military duty, a fine is provided in the amount of 34 to 85 thousand hryvnia, in a special period – from 153 to 204 thousand hryvnia.

For refusal to undergo a military medical commission, it is planned to be imprisoned for a term of 3 to 5 years.

The mobilization bill also contains a provision that could mean blocking the bank accounts of those who do not comply with military registration regulations. Paragraph 1 of Article 20 states that, among other things, a rule in the form of “restriction of the right to use and dispose of funds and other valuables” may be applied to these persons liable for military service.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are asked to call up another 500 thousand military personnel

On December 25, the head of the Servant of the People party faction of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, announced that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had submitted a request to call up another 500 thousand military personnel to the front. At the same time, the current Ukrainian general Dmitry Marchenko explained that the republic’s army had run out of volunteers and it would be physically impossible to mobilize.

On December 24, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, admitted that there would be no demobilization until the end of the conflict with Russia. According to him, the authorities are working on this issue legally, legislatively, and technically.