Members of the Republican Party of the US House of Representatives published a bill providing for the allocation of financial assistance to Israel in the amount of $14.3 billion. This was reported on Monday, October 30 The Hill with a link to the document.

“The bill includes $4 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling defense systems, as well as another $1.2 billion for the development of the Iron Beam defense system,” the publication reports.

It is noted that the package departs from the original White House strategy of providing support not only to Israel, but also to Ukraine. This fact may cause discontent among Democrats and delay the adoption of the project, the newspaper believes.

“Providing emergency supplemental appropriations to respond to attacks in Israel for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes,” the text reads. document.

Earlier, on October 20, US President Joe Biden requested from the United States Congress to provide additional military and other assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of about $106 billion, of which $61.3 billion to Kiev and $14.3 billion to Jerusalem. It was assumed that $14.3 billion in aid would go to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after a new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

At the same time, on October 15, Biden said that the United States has the opportunity to simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel. He noted that the United States will be able to ensure “international security.”

A new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred on October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.

In parallel, Western countries have been providing military and financial support to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region.