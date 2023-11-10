A draft on punishing volunteers for crimes during service was introduced to the State Duma

A bill has been introduced to the State Duma to extend criminal liability for crimes during military service to volunteers. The document was published on website Legislative Support Systems (LSS).

The explanatory note notes that participants in volunteer formations are provided with weapons, equipment and other means, and also participate in hostilities on an equal basis with military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, there is no criminal liability for them for refusal to perform combat missions, loss of military property, or voluntary surrender.

The bill also proposes to bring volunteers to criminal liability for crimes committed during the period of mobilization, in wartime, as well as in conditions of combat operations.

The authors of the document emphasize that the draft also takes into account the differences in the legal status of military personnel and members of volunteer formations when extending to them the articles of the Criminal Code on crimes against military service.

Earlier, a bill was submitted to the State Duma to punish volunteers for deliberately damaging weapons, military equipment and other military property while performing their duties. On October 31, the document was adopted in the first reading.