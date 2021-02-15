The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation submitted to the lower house of parliament a draft law according to which the concept of “criminal offense” can be introduced into the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Russia. The text of the document was made public in online database of the State Duma…

It is assumed that a criminal offense will include “a crime of little gravity committed by a person for the first time, for which this code does not provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment”. However, exceptions are possible.

“Taking into account the above criteria, the draft law proposes to classify 112 offenses as criminal offenses, including 53 offenses in the economic sphere, responsibility for which is provided for by Articles of Section VIII of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the explanatory note to the document emphasizes.

Taking into account the statistics on convictions for 2019, the concept of a criminal offense can potentially be extended to crimes committed by 68,044 people.

Let us remind you that last year the Russian Supreme Court approved this bill.