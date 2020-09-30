The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the State Duma a bill on a new method for calculating the minimum wage (minimum wage) in Russia. Reported by TASS with reference to the first deputy head of the United Russia faction in the lower chamber, Andrei Isaev.

The minimum wage from January 1, 2021 will increase to 12,792 rubles. According to the new methodology, the minimum wage and the size of the living wage are proposed to be calculated not on the basis of the consumer basket, but on the level of income of the majority of citizens – its size will be 42% of the median wage.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, State Secretary Andrei Pudov said that the increase in the minimum wage would affect 3.9 million Russians.