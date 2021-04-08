A bill aimed at combating “gray employment” will be submitted on Thursday, April 8, for consideration by the State Duma. This was announced by the deputy of the lower house of parliament from the LDPR faction Yaroslav Nilov in his Telegram channel.

He explained that the bill proposes to assign to the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation the powers “to create and support the activities of interdepartmental coordinating bodies on the legalization of labor relations.”

According to Nilov, about 25 million Russians are now involved in the “shadow sector” of the economy. As a result, the federal budget loses up to 3 trillion rubles annually.

“For the accelerated or at least stable dynamics of the withdrawal of such an array of the economy from the shadow and the simultaneous legalization of labor relations, political will is not always enough – gaps in the legal regulation of powers at the local level hinder. Therefore, today we are submitting to the State Duma a bill of the LDPR faction, ”wrote Nilov.

The explanatory note to the document says that today about 30-40% of the country’s citizens receive an unofficial salary, and the volume of the “gray” salary fund exceeds 10 trillion rubles annually. It is noted that job seekers often have to agree to “pay in envelopes” in order to get a job.

According to the deputy, the imbalance in the levels of the tax burden between the “white” and “gray” economies leads to a loss of competitiveness of bona fide employers and stimulates them to go into the shadows.

In addition, it is noted that the problems associated with informal employment lead not only to low tax collection, but also to an increase in cases of violation of labor rights of workers.

Earlier, on April 7, it was reported that according to a survey of the Trud social movement, over 50% of “gray” vacancies, implying informal employment, are offered on popular sites and in groups about work in social networks.