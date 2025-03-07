03/06/2025



Updated 03/07/2025 at 09: 18h.





In a society where we can find almost any fruit or vegetables at any time of the year, Yeray, a neighborhood of Barrio de Bilbaohe has taken advantage Tiktok To explain why this is not always a good idea. Since its greengrocer in Zamakola 47, in the La Peña neighborhood, it has gone viral sharing tips on seasonal products and denialing myths about fruits and vegetables, helping their followers to choose better in each time of the year.

In one of his last videos, Yeray (@fruterodebarrio) Explain which is the best time to enjoy good tomatoes: “The good tomato season is in summer”says bluntly.

However, if someone wants to eat a good tomato in winter, he recommends Delicia Raf Tomatoan exception within the standard for its great quality in the cold months. “We want to eat things out of season throughout the year”Yeray says, pointing out that this constant demand is not always the best for product quality or environment.

Why is it important to consume seasonal products?

It is possible that society has become accustomed to finding any product at any time, without thinking about the consequences. Supermarkets and large surfaces have encouraged this demand for strawberries in December, melons in January and tomatoes in February, but this It usually affects taste, quality and environmental impact of what we eat.









Although the best tomatoes are summer, Yeray stands out in the description of the video that the Delicia Raf Tomato is an excellent option for those who do not want to give up this product in winter. “It is a delight, as its name indicates”. Its sweet and balanced taste, its firm texture and its respectful cultivation with its natural cycle make it stand out among other winter tomatoes, which usually lose quality and flavor. In addition, this variety It comes from Almerítoone of the main regions producing tomatoes in Spain, which guarantees its freshness and quality.

Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables means enjoying your best version, with more flavor, better texture and greater nutritional contribution. Besides, Your production is more sustainablesince the use of artificial methods for its growth and maturation is avoided, and the carbon footprint is reduced by minimizing transport from distant places. Another important benefit is The pricesince seasonal products are usually cheaper due to their abundance in the market.

Thanks to Tiktok, Yeray has found a platform to share its knowledge about fruits and vegetables with a broader audience. In a market dominated by large surfaces, The work of small merchants like him is key to recover the value of local and quality products.