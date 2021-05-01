The Indian Motorcycle Chief is a legend in the motor world. This model, which was born in 1921, was devised by the legendary Charles Franklin, a ‘dirt track’ rider and engineer and designer. This year, to mark the centennial, the company has completely reimagined one of America’s most iconic motorcycles.

Thus, the new Chief is the perfect combination of old and new: a timeless design complemented with modern technology and performance, without compromise. This model is loaded with attitude and blackened fender-to-fender trim. The iconic Indian Motorcycle plume logo pays homage to the original Chief and features a welded steel chassis, large headlight with covered headlight covers and forks and rear shocks that are a nod to traditional bobber styling. In addition, the single-seater seat offers a commanding feel while the forward footrests and mini ape handlebar put feet and grips in front of the wind.

Price from… € 19,990 Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Regarding its power, it has an air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine that attracts all eyes. It throws a 162 nm torque with enormous power in each of its 6 speeds, which can be enjoyed thanks to the three driving modes (Tour, Standard and Sport) and which provide a personalized experience for each style.

To complement this myriad of qualities, the Chief includes a 4-inch touchscreen that maintains a classic aesthetic by disguising itself as an analog odometer. It can be used as a speedometer and tachometer, although it also provides navigation instructions and control of driving modes, and allows answering / rejecting calls and managing music from connected Bluetooth devices.

It is equipped with a variety of technologies such as keyless start, USB charging socket, cruise control, ABS and Pirelli’s Night Dragon super grip tires.