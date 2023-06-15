The match between Cagliari and Bari on Thursday 8 June, which ended in a draw and played at the Unipol Domus, was incredibly successful thanks to a multiple bet proposed by an expert from the Sisal community. The two teams were competing for promotion to Serie A, and this match too had been entered in the ticket to reach a multiplier of 100 odds. The win involved over 6,000 fans, making it the biggest social victory ever in the field of sports betting. This extraordinary result was achieved thanks to Sisal’s “Share your talent” strategy, which introduced the social betting platform of Tipsters.

Thanks to the reality of Tipster, Sisal users can now benefit from the advice of the experts who animate the community, just as happened in this case in which one of them suggested a game that gave a considerable win for all those who followed his advise. Within the Tipster community, there is an atmosphere similar to that of traditional “sports bars”: here players share their bets to allow others to replicate them, comparing them with those of the pros and showing off their skills in a climate of collaboration, competition and cohesion.

Initially, more than 7000 people had shared the same bet, but in the end about 1500 of them chose to use the Cash Out option at the crucial moment of the “stop or go ahead” decision, thus cashing out a smaller win without waiting for the outcome of the match, which then ended with the result of 1-1. For all the others, who also preferred to wait for the final 90 minutes of the Cagliari-Bari match, it was a joy to celebrate the goals scored by Lapadula and Antenucci, who thus gave the bravest a huge win.