Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has called up 17-year-old rising talent Estevao for the first time to the national team for matches against Ecuador and Paraguay, as part of an attempt to return the “Seleção” to winning ways in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The winger Estevao, who can play in several positions, plays for Palmeiras, the club that the young Endrick (18 years old) played for before moving to Real Madrid, and who was also called up for the September matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Estevao will follow in Endrick’s footsteps, leaving his home country when he turns 18 to join Chelsea, who announced in June that they had reached an agreement for him to join them in July 2025.

In the Selecao squad, coach Dorival Junior pulled off a major surprise, preferring teenager Estevao over strikers Rafinha (Barcelona) and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

As expected, Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were called up, along with Paris Saint-Germain defenders Marquinhos and Beraldo, and Flamengo midfielder Gerson, a Rio de Janeiro club.

Al Hilal Saudi star Neymar continues to be absent from the stadiums, as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury he sustained last October.

The yellow shirts hope to reconcile again with victories, after exiting the quarter-finals of the last edition of the Copa America against Uruguay on penalties in July.

Brazil currently occupies sixth place with 7 points after 6 rounds in the joint group of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, just two points ahead of Paraguay. Argentina is at the top with 15 points, ahead of Uruguay (13) and Colombia (12).

The “Seleção” team suffered three consecutive defeats in the last three stages, against Uruguay (0-2) in October, then Colombia (1-2) and Argentina (0-1) in November.

The five-time world champions have made a change of coach, with Dorival Junior replacing Fernando Diniz in January.

After he was expected to take over the leadership of the “Seleção”, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti preferred to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian national team will host its Ecuadorian counterpart on September 6 in Curitiba, before facing Paraguay four days later in Asuncion.

Here is the initial lineup:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Pinto (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City)

Defense: Danilo (Juventus, Italy), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Guilherme Arana (Atalanta Mineiro, Portugal), Wendell (Porto, Portugal), Lucas Beraldo and Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, France), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gerson (Flamengo), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

For attack: Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Palmeiras), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Manchester City).