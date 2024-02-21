Home page World

Signal introduces usernames, strengthens privacy through anonymous communication without telephone numbers – milestone for user control and data security.

The popular messenger service Signal has introduced a significant innovation that could fundamentally change the communication behavior of its users: the introduction of usernames. This innovation allows users to protect their identity by no longer having to reveal their phone number to contact others. Also WhatsApp has introduced email verificationto improve data protection.

Signal introduces usernames, strengthens privacy through anonymous communication without phone numbers. © IMAGO/Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto

Clear identification without a telephone number: Usernames are important for privacy

Previously, the phone number was the primary means of setting up and using an account with Signal. While this has ensured secure and reliable identification of users, it has also raised privacy concerns. With the introduction of usernames, Signal is taking a big step towards even stronger data protection.

Users can now create a unique username that allows them to communicate without sharing their phone number. It is important to emphasize that these usernames should not be confused with the profile names that appear in chats. Rather, they provide a discreet way to add and communicate with contacts. Furthermore, it should End-to-end encryption will become mandatory and apply to all messenger and email services.

Customizable privacy settings

Signal also offers its users advanced control over the visibility of their phone number. In the “Privacy” settings, users can specify who can see their phone number. This flexibility supports users' individual privacy needs.

Compared to other social media and communication platforms, where usernames often serve as logins or public handles, Signal emphasizes that its usernames are used exclusively for contact purposes. They are not intended as permanent identifiers visible in chats, but rather as a way to facilitate communication without revealing personal information. Due to data protection concerns, Meta recently introduced a function that gives users more data control on Instagram and Facebook.