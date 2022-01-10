A large number of art and media stars were keen to mourn the late, and they were headed by Egyptian artists such as Mohamed Henedy, Khaled Al-Sawy, Nadia Al-Jundi, Nabila Obeid, Fifi Abdo, Amr Diab, Tamer Hosni, Tunisian Dora, Lebanese Maya Diab and others.

flower youth media

The media, Hala Sarhan, said about the departure of the journalist Wael Al-Ibrashi, “The epidemic kidnapped the flower of the youth of the media, the distinguished journalist Wael Al-Ibrashi, a companion, friend and colleague of a lifetime’s journey full of success, struggle and beautiful memories.”

While the journalist Amr Adib wrote about the departure of Al-Ibrashi: “He was a distinguished professor and had important fingerprints and episodes. No one was too big to die, but Wael really made me completely stunned… God have mercy on him and give patience to his family and friends, O Lord.”

While the media, Mona El-Shazly, said, “Wael El-Ibrashi, who has great journalistic and television experience, is one of the most important stars of journalism and media.”

Like you don’t know absence

While art critic Tariq El-Shennawy bid farewell to the late with poignant words, he said: “My friend, Wael El-Ibrashi, is in the protection of God, the most noble of people I have known. Farewell to all the noble values ​​that were represented in his presence. All his steps I follow and we exchange opinions and he became one of the most important media professionals in our Arab world.

And he continued, “In the height of success, this virus hit him with such ferocity that you have never, Wael, forgotten my feelings, and you will never be absent, like you, who never knows absence.”

And the Egyptian journalist Sherif Amer wrote: “I knew him in a battalion of talented journalists from a quarter of a century in the room next to the editor-in-chief of Rose Al-Youssef. He talks little, works a lot, is calm on the surface, always active in mind.”

The National Media Authority, headed by Hussein Zain, said about the late: “Al-Ibrashi is one of the most prominent media professionals who provided honest professional media and contributed, through his distinguished programs, to providing solutions to many of the citizen’s problems and concerns, as he presented the Ninth Program to the television screen.”

And the National Media Authority continued: “The great journalist also had a free press pen and with his distinguished journalistic writings that expressed his patriotic stances towards various issues of the country.”

Huge professional loss

While technical critic Muhammad Abdel Rahman said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “The departure of the journalist Wael Al-Ibrashi is a great professional loss, not only on the screen level, but also on the journalistic level, as many do not know that Wael Al-Ibrashi was one of the most prominent investigators. Egyptian journalists, who started their career with journalism, at the end of the eighties, with “Rose El-Youssef” magazine.

The art critic continued, “He had revolutions and rounds in this matter, which explains why he had the ability, while appearing on screen, to become familiar with all the issues that he was dealing with.”

The art critic said that “even El-Ibrashi’s way of presenting some topics in a controversial way, was linked to the fact that he graduated from a school that works to present topics to the public in an attractive, attention-grabbing framework. With senior journalists from the El-Ibrashi generation, which led to a significant improvement in the content, and he was not eager to present programs, but he had the opportunity and presented the truth program and then ten in the evening, and certainly his departure is a great loss for the media field.

his bold manner

Meanwhile, art critic Ahmed Saad El-Din told Sky News Arabia: “The most important thing that distinguished Wael El-Ibrashi was his good management of the dialogue, and his focus on questions that come out of the guest, the most important answers.”

He continued, “There is a large number of the audience, who saw Wael Al-Ibrashi, that he is controversial, and he loves excitement, and this was not true, as he was asking the question and hearing the answer from the pro and opposing parties, not just one party.”

And he concluded his speech: “This is what distinguished him, besides his bold questions, as he had high morals. He was a wonderful journalist in investigations and an indescribable journalist.”