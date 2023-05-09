Chinese customs data released Tuesday showed that Chinese exports to Russia jumped 153.1 percent in April to $9.6 billion, continuing its rapid upward trajectory from March when exports grew 136.4 percent after recording a 19.8 percent growth in the first two months of the year.

Imports from Russia increased just 8.06 percent to $9.6 billion, after rising 30.3 percent in January and February and 40.05 percent in March.

China’s imports contracted sharply in April, adding to signs of weak domestic demand despite the lifting of COVID-related restrictions, with coal imports falling from a 15-month high recorded the previous month. Russia became the second largest coal supplier to China earlier this year.

Overall, Chinese exports rose 8.5 percent last month, compared with a year earlier, to $295.42 billion, compared to an increase of 14.8 percent in March.

On the other hand, Chinese imports fell by 7.9 percent on an annual basis in April to $ 205.21 billion, registering a greater decline than achieved in March of this year by 1.4 percent, and it came more than expectations that indicated a decline of 5 percent.