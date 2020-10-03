Whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was murder or suicide, this question has remained an enigma for the past several months. But now the panel of AIIMS doctors in Sushant Singh Rajput death case has solved the theory of murder-suicide. The AIIMS panel has revealed that Sushant Singh’s death was suicide, not murder. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel, said that Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered, rather it is a case of suicide. The AIIMS team reached this conclusion after examining Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem report.

According to India Today, the panel of doctors completely rejected the talk of murder in Sushant Singh Rajupat’s death case. The doctor said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a case of suicide. Please tell that the doctors of AIIMS submitted their investigation report to the CBI on 29 September. This team of AIIMS doctors has done its work and now after studying the CBI report will come to some conclusion.

Several people, including Sushant’s family, had requested the CBI to initiate an inquiry into the murder angle of the case in connection with the apprehension of the murder of Darius, Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June. Sushant’s family has accused Riya Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and alleged money transaction. Currently, Riya Chakraborty, an accused in the drugs case involving Sushant Singh case, is in jail.

Mumbai police first considered it a case of suicide before the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death went to the CBI. However, the CBI will continue to investigate the case on the basis of allegations of abetment to suicide. That is, the CBI can now put the angle of Sushant’s death on suicide and can investigate further accordingly.

Significantly, Vikas Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, had claimed that an AIIMS doctor told him that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered by strangulation. Vikas Singh quoted the AIIMS doctor and claimed that the photographs were sent by him. Currently, three central government agencies are engaged to solve the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput death – CBI, ED and NCB.