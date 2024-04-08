When Foppe de Haan followed the European Championship qualifying match of the Dutch football players against Italy last Friday, he sighed deeply. “This is not good,” he told his wife. It felt like a men's team was playing football against a boys' team.

The opponent was physically stronger, better on the ball and did have a clear battle plan. Sherida Spitse, with whom he won the European Championship in his own country in 2017 – as assistant coach to Sarina Wiegman – looked “extremely vulnerable”. De Haan: “It was fantastic, but it is not so fantastic anymore. At the back they miss types like Anouk Dekker and Stefanie van der Gragt. And what they really lack is scoring ability.”

De Haan is not the only one for whom the Oranje's game sometimes hurt his eyes. The press was also unanimously harsh about the defeat (2-0). “One of the worst games in years,” read the headline de Volkskrant. The Gelderlander thought the Netherlands was making “a muddy figure”. According to The Telegraph Italy pointed out their shortcomings to Dutch women “in a painful way”.

The Netherlands has something to make up for against Norway on Tuesday evening in Breda. That team is sixteenth in the world rankings, eight places lower than the Netherlands, but won 4-0 against Finland and is therefore first in the group, followed by Italy. Numbers 1 and 2 qualify directly for next year's European Championships in Switzerland, but the Netherlands would still have a chance via the play-offs, even if it finishes last. An unprecedented luxury.

National coach Andries Jonker urged calm after the defeat against Italy. No, the Netherlands is certainly not a sub-topper, he said. There's nothing wrong at all. Due to the injuries of basic players Daphne van Domselaar, Lieke Martens, Jill Roord, Jackie Groenen and Vivianne Miedema, there was half a team not on the field. “If we are complete in the same match, I would like to see it again,” he said, somewhat defensively.

No real leader yet

At the start of this new international match, Jonker seemed to want to temper expectations. “Where we have been saying for a year 'we can beat anyone', we now have to build a team that can rightly say this,” he said a month after his team lost to Spain and Germany in the Nations League and therefore missed out on next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

In August it will be two years since Jonker was appointed, after the unfortunate adventure with the British Mark Parsons. Thanks to a goal from young talent Esmee Brugts, the Dutch team qualified for last year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand shortly afterwards. The same Brugts stole the show during the World Cup with two almost identical goals from outside the penalty area, with which the team became group winners – only to lose in the quarter-finals after extra time against the later world champions Spain (2-1).

Since her switch from PSV to FC Barcelona last year, Brugts (20) has learned a lot. But she did not feel addressed by Jonker's call for “a number of girls” to stand up now that mainstays such as Roord, Miedema and Groenen are injured. She is still too young to be a real leader, Brugts said in the run-up to the match against Italy.

This also applies to 18-year-old talent Wieke Kaptein, who will leave FC Twente next season to continue her career at Chelsea. Kaptein admitted to ESPN that she had shown too little courage against the Italian women. “I have to have confidence in myself and just play those balls to a good colour. And just play forward. That is an area for improvement.”

Sherida Spitse told the NOS on Monday evening that she had been disturbed by negative sounds from the media about Oranje. “Sometimes it doesn't help to be so negative about our team. It is your job to look at us critically, but I think we sometimes go a bit too far in the Netherlands. In Norway, where I played myself, they are much more positive, even if sometimes things don't go as well.”

Hand above the head

The question arises whether the era of the players who won the European Championship in 2017 and won silver at the World Cup two years later will come to an end. Not only is the criticism of Spitse becoming louder – she is said to be too slow – but also of former star player Lieke Martens, who has been searching for a long time. Jonker gives the impression that he is keeping an eye on the latter in particular. “Andries has quite good ideas and fits well within the group, but you can wonder whether he should have rejuvenated more,” says Foppe de Haan.

She does not deal with such issues, says Maria van Kortenhof, coach of the national under-15 team and talent development employee at the KNVB. She does want to say something about the flow of talent in general. According to her, there are a number of promising young players on the Dutch fields, from whom we will hear a lot in the coming years. But too often that talent does not develop.

Although the KNVB advises ambitious and talented players – just like almost the entire golden generation – to continue playing football with boys for as long as possible, in practice this happens far too little because amateur clubs refuse to include girls in a boys' team, says Van Kortenhof. “Then people say: we only train boys for the first team. Or: we have a girls' team, put that girl in there. This creates the situation you get in education when you send a student from grammar school level to pre-vocational secondary education: the resistance is too low and so development is much slower than it could be.”

More female coaches

The KNVB has set up Youth Plan Netherlands, where talented players from under-11 to under-16 are guided by professional trainers and physiotherapists, and train and play matches together. But the pond from which fishing could be done is much larger, according to Van Kortenhof. “It would be nice if every BVO [betaaldvoetbalorganisatie] a few high potentials play with the boys, in different age categories. By the time they are fifteen, and the physical differences compared to boys become greater, they can join a BVO with a women's team.”

There are Eredivisie clubs that already allow talented girls to play with the boys, such as Excelsior, NEC and FC Groningen. The latter two do not have a women's team, but the talents who play there were so convincing during talent days, for example, that the clubs wanted to keep them on board. With demonstrable results. For example, at the beginning of this year, fifteen-year-old Naomi van der Linden from Excelsior took part in a four-nation tournament in Portugal with the Dutch national team for players under 16 years old.

According to De Haan, it would be good if the KNVB talked to clubs more often to learn from their experiences. Because something still needs to be done to close the gap left by the golden generation, he says. For example, players in the Eredivisie are poorly paid. Is it inexplicable that the TV rights of the Women's Eredivisie have been sold along with the 'men's rights', without women's teams receiving compensation for this. And the percentage of female trainers – from youth training to the highest level – must also increase. “Why doesn't the KNVB organize some extra coaching courses for women,” he says.

National coach Jonker has little interest in those kinds of views for the match against Norway. He can only hope that his spirited evaluation of the match against Italy has put the team on edge. That is possible, as it turned out last fall. In the Nations League, the Netherlands started the group stage poorly, with a defeat against Belgium, but shortly afterwards European champions England were defeated.