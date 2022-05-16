Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker shares her choreography with the old hit ‘I never promised you a rose garden’ by Lynn Anderson. Mystery Sonatas/ for Rosa in three parts. A major clash with the music of baroque composer Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber, after whose Rosenkranz Sonatas the title of the choreography refers to. No, it is not a rose garden, an easily digestible example of aesthetics and harmony, this fifteen-part work of just under two and a half hours. This includes the constant retuning and retuning of the baroque violin by Amandine Beyer, who leads the five-piece formation Gli Incogniti. By the way, voting is a pure necessity; the ‘authentic’ sound is not always pleasing to the ear.

Biber’s complex compositions are derived from folk dances such as gigues, allemandes and courantes and form, as always with De Keersmaeker, inspiration and structural point of departure for the choreography. Only the good listener/viewer suspects something about the mysteries from the life of the Virgin Mary, such as the birth and crucifixion of Jesus, or the Assumption of Mary.

Fanning Themes

More important is the form of the choreography for usually five, in total seven dancers, which, like a rosary, is cyclical in nature, with themes that constantly fan out. With an outstretched arm or body leaning forward, gravity creates the momentum for combinations of simple strides, skips, and jumps. Developing in canon or fugue form beneath the ever-changing metal strip that hangs above the stage, producing a painterly, indirect lighting.

The cyclical element also returns in the frequently used circular form, for example with six dancers making their rounds in a row like the hand of a clock or sundial. They often run courses of larger and smaller circles, which fold around each other like rose petals. Sometimes the connection between music and dance is clear, but despite the consistent way in which De Keersmaeker has linked every step, every gesture to Biber’s composition, an impression of arbitrariness is often created, and because of the length also of a certain self-satisfaction. The attention wanes, canon fatigue sets in and the many backward laps, decorated with small details, can lead to associations with the obligatory freestyle in figure skating.

The temptation to close one’s eyes and just listen to the musicians of Gli Incogniti for a while becomes great, especially after a ‘false’ ending that unleashes enthusiastic applause.

After which the piece continues for quite some time. With the flaming, whispering and singing passacaglia, Beyer closes the piece solo and impassionedly.