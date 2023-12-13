Create the first Consolidated Health Law in Italy, a sector code that brings together all the existing regulatory texts on the subject to offer healthcare professionals, jurists and citizens an organic framework of the plurality of regulatory sources and a useful tool for analysis and comparison , to focus attention on critical issues and contradictions present in the vast legislation in force. This is the ambitious objective at the center of a conference on concurrent State-Regions legislation, promoted and organized by the European Institute for Research and Political Training and the Rome Medical Association, represented by President Antonio Magi, held on 12 December in Rome .

The founders of the Institute – according to a note – the president Giovanni Carnovale, the treasurer Mariastella Giorlandino, Luca Di Donno and Guido Alpa have started the work for the evaluation of the best possible realization of the project on the possibility of updating, modernizing and simplifying the laws and regulatory requirements on all compartments and critical issues of the healthcare system. In this regard, the main trade associations of private healthcare facilities, under the single acronym Uap (representing Anisap, Aisi, Confapi, FederLab Italia, Unindustria, Fenaspat and FederLazio), which number more than 8 thousand facilities at a national level, have noted during the event the major critical issue of the moment, relating to the new Tariff Nomenclature launched by the Ministry of Health, in force from 1 January 2024, which provides for heavy cuts in reimbursements for healthcare services in accredited private facilities and public facilities.

The note provides some examples in this regard: for a blood count, reimbursements of 1.95 euros instead of 4.10 are expected; for a first cardiological visit with ECG only 33.60 euros; for a dermatological visit with epiluminescence 22.40 euros, and so on. According to the representatives of the trade associations, “these figures below the costs will lead to the paralysis of the public healthcare system of both clinics and clinics, but also of hospitals, creating a real disservice to citizens, with a consequent increase in pathologies due to lack of early diagnoses, creating damage that will have to be remedied by the Italian population, especially considering the fact that private healthcare, although accounting for only 8% of public healthcare spending, fulfills 33% of the population's requests”. The Uap “has therefore asked for an immediate position from the Government that launched the measure”, asks “the reason for this choice and what is behind it, if by chance it does not conceal the interest of large foreign multinationals or foreign funds that intend to enter the Italian healthcare market to buy Italian companies in difficulty”.