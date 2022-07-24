Biathlete Anastasia Goreeva said that Ukrainian rivals took up arms against her

Russian biathlete Anastasia Goreeva appreciated the relationship with foreign rivals. Her words lead “Championship.com”.

The athlete said that after the removal of the Russians, no one wrote her words of support, and many contacts with foreigners were cut off. “Our Ukrainian friends took up arms against all of us, and there was a lot of negativity, although we said that we were simply hostages of circumstances,” she stressed.

Goreeva is the world and European champion among juniors. She is a master of sports of Russia of international class.

On June 8, Russian skier Veronika Stepanova spoke about the attitude towards herself in Europe. She stated that she did not feel any change in attitude towards herself. According to the athlete, foreign fans still ask her for a joint photo.