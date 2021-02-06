The arrivals of Claudio Bravo, Martín Montoya and Juan Miranda last summer returned to ‘Barcelona’ a little more Betis, that in recent years has often been nurtured by loaned footballers and others who have played for the Barça club. The Chilean goalkeeper has just come out of another injury and could return to the squad against Barça, where He played from 2014 to 2016 and then left for Manchester City.

Betis youth squad before signing for La Masía, the left-handed side Miranda arrived on loan to Heliópolis for two seasons to swell a wide list of players with past and even future culé at Villamarín. Montoya, Bartra and Tello were members of the Barça first team and Álex Moreno played a year in the lower teams of the Catalan club. Too midfielder Rodri, who trains and plays with the Verdiblanco first team even though he has a filial file, he dressed as a cadet the Barcelona elastic.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of February 6, 2021

Apart is the case of Emerson Aparecido. Signed jointly by Betis and Barcelona in January 2019, The Brazilian right-winger will play in Heliópolis until June 2021 and then swell the Barcelona squad, if they do not decide to make money with him at the Camp Nou. Emerson has juicy suitors, like Paris Saint-Germain, and Ronald Koeman He already signed Sergiño Dest for that position just a few months ago. It will be necessary to see if it belongs to the future Barcelona or it does not even get to put the shirt of the Barcelona club.