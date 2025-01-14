King’s Cup
The Verdiblancos become ‘demotivated’ against the bottom teams and offer their best version against the big teams
This season in LaLiga, of the top five, they only lost against Madrid at the Bernabéu
The round of 16 tie of the Copa del Rey is here. For Betis, a major challenge: trying to eliminate Barcelona in their field, something that has not happened for 31 years, when a goal by Juanito at the Camp Nou, after an error by…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis #giant #challenges
Leave a Reply