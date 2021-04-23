At the gates of the European Cup. The Real Madrid it must deal, and in what way, with the two fronts it has open on the horizon. Tuesday awaits the Chelsea from Thomas tuchel, a physically powerful team that is going to demand, both in football and physically, great wear and tear and a high level to be able to reach the final of Istanbul.

But first, the League. But he is also fully involved in the fight for the League title and Zinedine Zidane he is juggling to be competitive in every match and also to give the undisputed footballers the necessary rest who arrive with a tremendous beating in the legs after having overcome very demanding weeks. To the Alfredo Di Stéfano comes the Real Betis from Pellegrini who, after a somewhat irregular first lap, has managed to reach a good cruising speed and is cherishing the possibility of playing in Europe the next course.

Security behind, at last. The Chilean coach has finally managed to appease the serious defensive problems of the Verdiblancos in recent seasons, which prevented him from taking advantage of the great talent he has in his attacking players. The incorporation of Claudio Bravo in goal, to begin with, it has been an important qualitative leap when it comes to putting the bolt on that defense. The Betis wants to be a protagonist with the ball, risks in the exit and in the construction of attacks with Mandi and Bartra; the sides, both Emerson What Alex Moreno, They take a lot of flight and height on the field and are in charge of giving the team roominess, which has an excellent inner game.

Talent inside. Footballers like Guido, Canales and Fekir, which will be dismissed due to suspension, they give excellent criteria and great agility to the team’s passing game. But one of the situations that Betis has improved the most in relation to previous years are attacks in transition. It was a set that liked, perhaps too much, the fact of chewing attacks; now run into the spaces, and very well, if there is a chance to do so.

Borja Iglesias resurfaces. In fact, the resurgence of Borja Iglesias It is thanks to this, since the Panda he needs to be looked at and found in his unmarked space. Also Tello, another casualty for tonight’s game in Valdebebas, Joaquín and Ruibal handle very well in this context. This type of rivals, who are going to look for you and who play open, have been managed very well by the Real Madrid this season. But even so, the forces are already very fair for everyone. And more at the gates of a decisive week for the options of the whites both in the League like in the Champions League. Betis will not make it easy tonight.