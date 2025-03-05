03/05/2025



Updated at 8:26 p.m.





Only practically one clock day to anxiously rolls the European ball on the grass of Benito Villamarín, with that first fight between the Betis and Vitoria For a site in rooms, there are still some thousands of tickets available still to buy on the website of the Verdiblanco Club, but the rhythm is greatly increasing because it is the appointment it is. The box office now lives intense hours later in view of the importance of the duel for the European future of a Betis that must sign a positive result with which to travel next week to Guimaraes, but for this you must make use of that amateur number twelve that is his hobby that takes him in volandas.

It is she who must respond now. Or at least they understand it from the Verdiblanco Club, which always explained from the beginning that this meeting was out of those who subscribed at their disposal, but also collect how the multitude of criticisms In social networks in order not to happen again what happened before the Gent, when the Council decided to collect even minimally for the activation of fertilizers for said meeting, generating discomfort among the fans themselves who, on their side, understood that fidelity was not rewarded.

However, there are a few hours to start Betis – Vitoria de Guimaraes as the first of the Eighth Party of the Conference League Unas 11,000 inputs available and thus observed on the virtual map of Villamarín: about 2,300 are in the north stand; Some 2,100 are still pending to sell in the southern stands; In the background there are 1,300 tickets at 8:00 p.m. These amounts are expected to go down and in Betis they hope that a figure close to 40,000 people will be reached.

Asked Ramón Alarcón On this new controversy arising, the CEO of the club took off what the modus operandi was when making the determination to charge for these matches called out of fertilizer: «The first decision to be made is whether it is charged or not. In the club we take responsibility that the parties out of fertilizer must be paid and the prices must be determined. In addition, LaLiga marks us some budgets that enter tickets for entries for the continental competition, ”said the head of the Bético Club.









And Alarcón continued on Radio Marca in an interview that must be contextualized, since it took place last Tuesday: «Once we determine the price, we launch the activation of fertilizers, which has been higher than that of the Ghent in about 300 activations. About 27,500 fertilizers have been activated. And another aspect is the sale of tickets, that we pivot it on the partners, so that they can have the option of coming to enjoy Betis. Besides, If the paid partner has forgotten to activate his card, he is given the option to buy entrance to the activation priceat the price of 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 euros according to its stadium area. Non -partners can buy any number of tickets at the partner price, that is, worth 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 euros, ”he concluded.