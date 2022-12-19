Fraud inspectors who come by because the water use deviates, the house is ‘rather large for someone on welfare’, or because you live as a single mother in a deprived neighbourhood: Dutch municipalities use such controversial risk profiles to combat benefit fraud.

From research of Argos and journalist collective Lighthouse Reports shows that municipalities such as Utrecht, Zaanstad, Venlo and Leeuwarden, among others, combine their data with those of other government organisations, the police and the tax authorities. Based on the sum of these risk profiles, ‘suspicious’ addresses are then visited.

This method resembles that of SyRI (System Risk Indication), a fraud dragnet that was banned by a court in 2020 because the approach was in violation of privacy law. The government did not appeal against the ruling and the responsible Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) promised to develop other techniques.

Dozens of times

In practice, these kinds of risk profiles, which resemble the SyRI approach, have been deployed dozens of times in recent years in disadvantaged neighborhoods such as Utrecht Overvecht, Leeuwarden Wielenpolle, Venlo Klingerberg and flat de Brandaris in Zaandam. This is evident from the documents Argos and Lighthouse have requested on the basis of the Open Government Act (Woo). Also NRC had access to these sources.

The relevant projects to detect fraud fall under the National Steering Group for Intervention Teams (LSI). This is a partnership under the umbrella of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment.

LSI collects risk signals from participating governments in one database. It concerns indicators such as water consumption, debts, bank accounts, permits, car and home ownership, benefits, children and relationships, gender, age, nationality, waste supply and nuisance reports. The possession of a trailer or a diesel car is also considered extra suspicious, according to the documents. Single women who become mothers during the social assistance period are identified as having a higher risk of fraud in some municipalities – the indicators used differ per municipality.

In this system, citizens are suspect from the outset

The households with high scores are discussed on a central ‘case table’. Wonder addresses, as they are called in jargon. Residents receive a letter during ‘action days’: those who do not let the inspector in run the risk of having their benefits stopped. “It is a tough approach,” write officials who deal with LSI. The people concerned usually do not know that their data has been used in this way and can be shared with external organizations such as neighborhood and youth teams, water and energy companies or housing corporations.

The ethical side

A data protection officer from Zaanstad questions the method in an e-mail to colleagues. “I miss the ethical side of this neighborhood-oriented approach. Should we want this? Can we make it clear to the outside world that this is the only way to achieve the goal?”

A group of civil society organisations, including trade union FNV and Privacy First, went to court in 2018 for a ban on SyRI. The same coalition announces that it will file a lawsuit against the State to end the LSI approach. Tijmen Wisman, chairman of the Civil Rights Platform (one of the organizations that objects): “LSI handles your data even more carelessly than SyRI. This is a surveillance system in which you as a citizen are suspected in advance.”

Wisman sees a connection with the Supplementary Affair, in which the Tax and Customs Administration used a fraud detection system that violated the privacy rights of citizens and caused financial problems for tens of thousands of families. The fact that your data appeared in the fraud system of the Benefits service was a possible reason for further investigation until June 2020.

The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG), which coordinated LSI projects, acknowledges in a response that “the processing of data in an LSI context can be a serious violation of the fundamental right to the protection of privacy”. But according to VNG, fraud prevention is not possible without data processing and the working method differs from that of SyRI: “There is no question of using disproportionate amounts of data. Bringing risk indicators together is not contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.”

In a response In response to questions from independent Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt, State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Fiscal and Tax Authorities, CDA) announced last week that an evaluation of the LSI covenant was started this month with ‘special attention to data exchange’. The results should be known at the beginning of 2023.

Minister Carola Schouten (SZW, ChristenUnie) says in response that the government wants to keep an eye on the ‘human dimension’: ‘We are having the process examined externally and also looking at how the (risk) signals from LSI partners come about. We want to start from trust in people.”

The broadcast of Argos about LSI approach is Tuesday at 23.51 on NPO 2.