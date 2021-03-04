Simeone conscientiously prepares the game against Real Madrid (Sunday, 4 pm; 3 pm), a match that may be important for the development of the championship. The Atlético coach recovers very important players for the game: Trippier, who comes back later of his sanction, and Carrasco, who returns after your injury. Both will be headlines in the eleven of Atlético. El Cholo could not count on either Lemar or Giménez in Wednesday’s work session. The Frenchman seems to be able to reach the Madrid team.

Simeone He had to pull the quarry to complete the call in many games this season. Injuries, sanction to Trippier and the positive Due to coronavirus, the rojiblanca squad was reduced, so the Argentine coach had to use the subsidiary throughout many games.

The Athletic will have a luxury bench in front of Real Madrid. Counting on the sole absence of Giménez, and with the circumstance that Lemar recovers, Atlético’s bench will have a value of 264 million euros according to Transfermarkt. The Cholo would have 21 players to face the match against the Madrid team and this time he will be able to look at the bench to try to change the course of the meeting. Grbic, Vrsaljko, Lodi, Torreira, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lemar, Vitolo, João Félix and Dembélé they form a luxurious bench.

The value of the ten players who would make up the Atlético bench is 264 million. The most valuable is João Félix, whose price is 100 million. The Portuguese, as rehearsed by Cholo, will not start. Against Villarreal he was also on the bench. It came out in the second half, He scored a goal and on that occasion it was decisive. Against Zidane’s team he could the same thing happen. Its market value is still very high.

Lodi is the second with the highest value market. Its valuation is 40 million. He’s not playing much this season, and in fact, Handsome He has won the game as a left-handed winger. Saul le has also won the game in many games. Lodi comes out at times, but has a great rating, maybe because of his youth, 22 years. This season should have been his confirmation, but it has stalled.

Dembélé has a market valuation of 30 million. He has not been able to participate much either, since he had coronavirus and that made him have to stop training. But Cholo has commented that he is very happy with his performance and that he will have minutes, either to give Luis Suárez rest or to complement the Uruguayan striker. He played against Levante, at Wanda Metropolitano, and also against Chelsea.

Torreira is worth 28 million. He has not had an important role in the team, although whenever Cholo has needed him, he has responded. The midfielder divides the minutes with Kondogbia, who has a 15 million valuation. Koke is playing practically everything in the position of axis of the equipment and does not leave many minutes to the others.

Lemar has played very good games with Atlético, precisely from the derby of the first round. He played the second half against the Madrid team and that meant a before and after for him. Its market value is not very high, 20 million, but he has gone from being almost out in the winter market to being an important footballer for the Cholo.

Three players have the same rating: Herrera, Vrsaljko and Vitolo. Their market value is 8 million each. Something similar happened to Herrera as to Lemar, but in reverse. He played against Real Madrid in the first round match, but had very bad fortune in the first goal of the Madrid team. Then he had weight in the team. Now he has a secondary player role. Vrsaljko could have made better use of Trippier’s lossBut his injury issues continue to weigh on him. With the return of English, you will have less participation. And Vitolo doesn’t have minutes either. It could have come out in the winter market, finally it didn’t, and it doesn’t play. Cholo did not take him into account when he barely had footballers and much less will he now that he has attacking players at his disposal.

Grbic, Atlético’s second goalkeeper, has barely been able to show his virtues. In LaLiga he has not played a minute yet. Oblak is fixed in the Madrid team and Grbic has a valuation of 7 million euros.