The TV series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power however, has much more space for the many characters imagined by Tolkien and among these there will also be Tom Bombadil.

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films are beloved and of high quality, but they obviously had to make a number of cuts and take liberties. One of the choices the writers made was to remove a plot point in which Frodo and his friends meet Tom Bombadil .

Tom Bombadil will be played by Rory Kinnearwho spoke to GamesRadar+ about how it took so long to recreate the character. “Well, in terms of the latest adaptations, I think Peter Jackson said it, [Tom Bombadil] doesn’t necessarily advance the story, particularly in terms of narrative.”

“But in the pages of novels and in people’s imagination, it is considered an incredible character who has so much knowledge and so much fun and so much vitality, as do all of humanity and History and the Earth. He’s sort of a representative of all of Earth and Middle-earth.”

“Obviously, in a television series to multi-season episodes, you have more time to investigate these stories. In the way that [gli showrunner] JD [Payne] and Patrick [McKay] they’re telling the story, they’re able to create a role for him that isn’t necessarily the one he has in the books. So while they’re using that character, they’re using him differently than Tolkien used him.”

